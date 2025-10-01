Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Lazari Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

NYSE:V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

