Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) & Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) Financial Survey

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Global 0 2 0 0 2.00

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $7.85, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global $4.41 billion 0.38 -$657.00 million ($5.93) -1.42

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Liberty Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Global.

Volatility & Risk

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global -26.61% -71.58% -9.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. The company also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. It provides its services under the brands of C&W, Liberty Costa Rica, Liberty Communications, BTC, Flow, and Mas Móvil. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

