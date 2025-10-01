Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) & Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Head to Head Contrast

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Entain alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Entain and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entain N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com -2,484.16% -85.38% -36.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com $965,082.00 18.00 -$28.54 million ($9.74) -0.45

This table compares Entain and Lottery.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Entain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entain and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entain 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lottery.com 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lottery.com has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 353.51%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Entain.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Entain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name. It also offers online casino and sports betting under the Optibet name; online bingo under the Gala Bingo; online bingo under the Foxy Bingo name; sportsbetting and gaming under the Sports Interaction and Vistabet names; games under the Nutz and laimz names; game under the boost casino name; online gaming under the Borgata Bingo name; bingo and casino under the Foxy Games name; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker under the betboo; and management software solutions for racing and sportsbooks under the Stadium name. In addition, the company operates sports betting and iGaming under the BetMGM and Sportingbet names; sports betting under the Ladbrokes Australia, TAB NZ, and STS names; Gioco Digitale, a casino platform; Ladbrokes.be, a sports betting outlet; online casino under the NinjaCasino and PartyCasino names; casino and live casino under the Gala Casino name; online poker under the partypoker name; sports under the Neds and Klondaika names; and iGaming platform under the Finnplay name. Entain Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

About Lottery.com

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc., a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.