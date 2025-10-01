LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,345,989.20. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $403,947.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,562.19. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of META opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

