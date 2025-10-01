Luminvest Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 730 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Luminvest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 303.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

