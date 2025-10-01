Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.53. 8,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.79) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 404.56%. Analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

