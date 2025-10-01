Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Macerich and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 2 5 6 0 2.31 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $20.11, suggesting a potential upside of 10.36%. Given Macerich’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

This table compares Macerich and CBL & Associates Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $918.20 million 5.02 -$194.12 million ($1.75) -10.41 CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A

CBL & Associates Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -41.33% -15.15% -4.89% CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.43% 2.57%

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

