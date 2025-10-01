Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

Maplebear Trading Down 3.1%

Maplebear stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $150,314.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 431,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,273,014.91. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $337,722.00. Following the sale, the director owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,141,071.10. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock valued at $238,211,261. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,782,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,351,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

