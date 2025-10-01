Maplebear Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,848 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average volume of 5,756 put options.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on CART

Maplebear Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $337,722.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,141,071.10. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock worth $238,211,261. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 7.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maplebear by 485.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Maplebear by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.