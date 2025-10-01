Matrix Trust Co Purchases 1,151 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $254.63 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.51 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.51.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

