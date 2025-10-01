McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

