Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.09. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.10 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

