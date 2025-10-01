Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Position Reduced by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 60,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Mizuho set a $925.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,146 shares of company stock worth $164,183,241. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.