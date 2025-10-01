M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 253.50 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.40). Approximately 6,969,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,303,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251.70 ($3.38).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on M&G from GBX 240 to GBX 265 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on M&G from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 266.

The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,675.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70.

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&G plc will post 24.2485207 earnings per share for the current year.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

