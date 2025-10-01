MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388,992 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.93 and a 200-day moving average of $273.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

