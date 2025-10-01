MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $161,543,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 863.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $128,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 425.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 556,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 450,336 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.80, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 514,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,178,636.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $51,460.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,830. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,163 shares of company stock worth $31,862,322. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $310.38 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $370.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.99.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.