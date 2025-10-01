MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 81.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLTX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

