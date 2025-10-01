MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 14.9%

MLTX stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company has a market cap of $460.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 316,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

