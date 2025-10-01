Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Up 72.6% – Should You Buy?

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 72.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Trading Up 72.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -1.20.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

