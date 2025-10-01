MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.77. Approximately 7,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.1%

MTY Food Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

