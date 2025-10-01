Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) by 369.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $570,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at $2,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NBIS. Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.96 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.