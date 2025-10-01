NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI Group
NFI Group Price Performance
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.