NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.67.

NFI opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.75. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.83 and a twelve month high of C$19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

