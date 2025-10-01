Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $525,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.57. The stock has a market cap of $480.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

