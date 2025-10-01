Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 31,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 64,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 115,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.3%

Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.