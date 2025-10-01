Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.3% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 31,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 64,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 115,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.3%
Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $344.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.51.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
