Northland Capmk Has Negative Outlook for MIR Q4 Earnings

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirion Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 28th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mirion Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

MIR stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.40 and a beta of 0.82. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.Mirion Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS.

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2,310.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

