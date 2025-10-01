Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Review

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.
Risk & Volatility
Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genco Shipping & Trading
|4.40%
|1.40%
|1.23%
|Okeanis Eco Tankers
|19.52%
|15.81%
|6.07%
Dividends
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genco Shipping & Trading
|$423.02 million
|1.81
|$76.40 million
|$0.34
|52.41
|Okeanis Eco Tankers
|$393.23 million
|2.40
|$108.86 million
|$2.09
|14.03
Okeanis Eco Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genco Shipping & Trading
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3.25
|Okeanis Eco Tankers
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3.33
Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.
Summary
Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Okeanis Eco Tankers
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.
