Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Review

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 4.40% 1.40% 1.23% Okeanis Eco Tankers 19.52% 15.81% 6.07%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Genco Shipping & Trading pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Genco Shipping & Trading pays out 176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 134.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Okeanis Eco Tankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $423.02 million 1.81 $76.40 million $0.34 52.41 Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million 2.40 $108.86 million $2.09 14.03

Okeanis Eco Tankers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genco Shipping & Trading, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 1 2 3.25 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 2 1 3.33

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Genco Shipping & Trading on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

