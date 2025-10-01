ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 140.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 114,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 154.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

