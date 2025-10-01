Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Trading 17.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 38,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.