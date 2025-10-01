ORG Partners LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF $EMLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 301.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,159,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.