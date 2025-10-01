ORG Partners LLC Buys 395 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell’s by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Campbell’s by 53.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Campbell’s by 4,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 314,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.82.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.05. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

