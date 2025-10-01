ORG Partners LLC Buys 63 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $540.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AppLovin from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.62.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.21. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.01 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

