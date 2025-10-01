ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,675 Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,675 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 452,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

