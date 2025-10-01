ORG Partners LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 418.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

