ORG Partners LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Thornburg International Equity ETF $TXUE

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:TXUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXUE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $76,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Thornburg International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,278,000.
Thornburg International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Thornburg International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Thornburg International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.
Thornburg International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Thornburg International Equity ETF (TXUE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of non-US developed market securities of large-cap companies. The selection process combines bottom-up fundamental analysis and macroeconomic insights.
