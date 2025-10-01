ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 474.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NU alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NU by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 32,575,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NU by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,869,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in NU by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,830,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,714 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

NU Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.