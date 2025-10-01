ORG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
