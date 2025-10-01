Orion Group Holdings, Inc. $ORN Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Group Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.