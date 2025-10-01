Orion S.A. $OEC Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,328,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,638,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,946,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,889,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 142,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Orion S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $425.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Orion had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orion to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.67.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

