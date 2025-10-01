Orla Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Shares Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ORRLF – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 1,805,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,833% from the average daily volume of 36,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

