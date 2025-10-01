PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.3333.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.0%
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $930.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
