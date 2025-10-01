PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.0%

PAGS opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $930.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. PagSeguro Digital’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.