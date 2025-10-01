Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 2.6%

Xylem stock opened at $147.72 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

