Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parsons from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Parsons stock opened at $82.92 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,952,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,226,000 after buying an additional 376,764 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $136,183,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Parsons by 15.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,114,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,763,000 after acquiring an additional 279,244 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 72.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,594,000 after acquiring an additional 793,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsons by 20.3% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after acquiring an additional 215,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

