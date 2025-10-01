Patron Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $403,947.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,562.19. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total value of $399,214.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,183,241. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $734.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $752.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $672.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

