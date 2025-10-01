Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,520 Invitation Home $INVH

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Invitation Home by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

