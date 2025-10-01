Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Conagra Brands $CAG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,985,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after buying an additional 2,702,407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 560.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,042,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 5,102.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,216,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.07. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.