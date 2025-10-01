Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $683,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 226,151 shares in the company, valued at $15,466,466.89. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $110.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

