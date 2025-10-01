Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after buying an additional 762,871 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,235,000 after buying an additional 49,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

