Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 971.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13,170.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 200,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 199,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.94. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.47 and a twelve month high of $96.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

