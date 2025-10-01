Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,529 American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Argus raised their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

