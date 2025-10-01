Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Argus cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cfra Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $108.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.65 and a 200-day moving average of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.